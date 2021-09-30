STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayush Ministry to launch immunity boosting kit for children

The kit, said the ministry officials, will help boost the immunity of children to help them fight SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection and keep them healthy.

Published: 30th September 2021

School children, school bag

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amidst threat of a possible third wave of COVID-19, the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has developed an immunity boosting 'Bal Raksha Kit' for children up to the age of 16.

The AIIA is under the Ministry of Ayush.

The kit comprises a syrup made up of basil, giloy, cinnamon, liquorice and dry grapes, which have amazing medicinal qualities, apart from Annu oil, Sitopaladi and Chyawanprash whose regular consumption increase the immunity level of children, officials said.

This kit, said officials, has been made under the strict guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush.

It has been manufactured by Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL), a Government of India enterprise, at its Uttarakhand-based plant.

The AIIA will distribute 10,000 free kits on National Ayurveda Day on November 2.

Since there is no Covid vaccine available for children in India yet, the Bal Suraksha Kit is a significant development keeping in mind the health of children, they said.

AIIA Director Dr Tanuja Nesari noted that children often face difficulty in taking decoctions and pills.

"Since the decoctions (kadha) are bitter and children find it difficult to take them, a decoction syrup has been prepared in which some other medicines have also been mixed to prevent cold and cough," Dr Nesari said.

"Along with the kit, Suvarnaprashan (Swarna Prashan) will be given to 5,000 children on that day. We have already contacted the schools of Delhi for the purpose," she added.

Swarna Prashana helps in improving the overall health of children, she said.

The AIIA has prepared 'Swasthya Raksha Kit', 'Arogya Raksha Kit' and 'Ayu Raksha Kit', which are quite popular among people.

