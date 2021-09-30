STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP banks on development in Uttarakhand

Nadda on Wednesday spoke to members of 'Shakti Kendras' of the party in the hill  state and exhorted them to strengthen the booth units of the party.

BJP chief JP Nadda

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Kicking off the campaign for next year’s Uttarakhand assembly elections, BJP chief J P Nadda gave clear suggestions that the party will seek another mandate on the basis of the development works done by the Centre in the recent years, including the Char Dham project. 

Nadda on Wednesday spoke to members of ‘Shakti Kendras’ of the party in the hill  state and exhorted them to strengthen the booth units of the party. Aiming to drag the Congress into the electoral dual on development isuue, the BJP chief challenged the Opposition party to show its track record when it was in power in the state during 2012-17. 

In his speech to the members of ‘Shakti Kendras’, the BJP chief also laid much emphasis on the persona of PM Narendra Modi, stressing on “his being the most popular leader of the world yet being humble to mix with the common party workers easily”. 

“Whenever PM Modi comes to programmes of the party, it doesn’t seem that the most popular leaders of the world is in our midst. He takes interest in the party as a common worker, which inspires us all,” remarked Nadda.        

He also spelt out twin tasks for the party workers, asking them to lend their weight to achieve 100 per cent vaccinations in Uttarakhand against the Covid-19 and also reaching out the benefits of the “Garib Kalyan Ann Yojna” to the beneficiaries. 

