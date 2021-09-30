COVID-19 batters Mizoram, active cases shoot to 16,481

By PTI

AIZWAL: Mizoram reported 1,741 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 16,841, officials said.

Among the new patients were 304 children, they said.

One more person died of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 307.

Mizoram, one of the worst affected states during the second wave of the pandemic, has so far reported 93,660 COVID-19 cases.

The state's total population is around 11 lakh (2011 census).

The single-day positivity rate was 18.44 per cent as the fresh cases were detected after testing 9,440 samples, officials said.

Aizawl reported the highest number of new cases at 915, followed by Champhai district (388) and Lunglei district (117), they said.

So far, 76,512 people have recovered from the infection in the state.

Aizawl also has the highest number of active cases at 11,649, followed by Siaha (1,078) and Lunglei (925).

A total lockdown was imposed in Saitual town amid a rising number of cases.

The lockdown, imposed on Wednesday evening, will be in place till 7 pm on October 6, as per a notification issued by the district magistrate.

Saitual district has the least number of active cases at 32.Mizoram's recovery rate is 81.69 per cent and the death rate is 0.32 per cent.

According to immunisation officer Dr Lalzawmi, 4.36 lakh people have been fully vaccinated in the state till Wednesday.

Health Minister R Lalthangliana said that RT-PCR laboratories would be set up in all the districts of the state .

Mizoram has only one RT-PCR laboratory at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), the lone dedicated COVID hospital in the state, near Aizawl.