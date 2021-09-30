Five killed, 16 injured as bus plunges off bridge into Meghalaya river

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Five people were killed and 16 others injured when a state-run bus fell off a bridge and plunged into a river in Meghalaya in the wee hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred in East Garo Hills district. The night super bus was en route to the state capital Shillong from Tura in Garo Hills.

"Five people died on the spot and 16 others were injured. The injured were admitted at Rongjeng primary health centre and Williamnagar hospital," official sources said.

They said Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the site of the accident to carry out rescue operations.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted: "Pained by the unfortunate MTC bus accident at Nongchram Bridge that claimed precious lives. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and I wish speedy recovery to those injured."