Gandhis wait for Sidhu to blink, CM go-between

Harpreet Bajwa and Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/NEW DELHI: The political crisis triggered by Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation deepened on Wednesday with the cricketer-turned-politician refusing to relent and the party high command considering names for the new PCC chief. However, the Congress has still not accepted Sidhu’s resignation so as to give him time to rethink his decision.

On Wednesday, Sidhu released a video claiming his is fighting for pro-people issues and that he is ready to sacrifice anything to safeguard his principles. Sources said the party legislators close to Sidhu are in constant touch with him and are trying to convince him to withdraw his resignation. A few of them including two cabinet ministers – Pargat Singh and Amarinder Singh Raja Warring – have told Sidhu that his decision could backfire. “We have requested Sidhu to rethink his decision if not for himself then for the party and the leaders who stood by him. But, as of now he is in no mood for a compromise in his vision of Punjab,” said a leader on condition of anonymity.

AICC incharge for Punjab Harish Rawat, along with emissary Harish Chaudhary, has been talking to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to resolve the crisis but they are also short-listing names of PCC probables to replace Sidhu. Sources said the party high command is miffed at Sidhu for his decision quit the post. None of the Gandhis has spoken to him after the resignation, sources claimed.

Meanwhile, senior leaders in Delhi have rung up party MLAs to ascertain their point of view and also to gauge Sidhu’s real support within the party. A few newly appointed cabinet ministers, who did not attend the emergency cabinet meeting convened by Chief Minister Channi on Tuesday, were also contacted by the central leadership.

A senior leader said the party high command had got positive feedback on Channi and that is why they stood by the new CM even as Sidhu tried to have his way in the selection of ministers and allocation of portfolios as well as appointments of senior officials.