STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Goa Assembly polls: TMC planning to contest all 40 seats on its own, says ex-Goa CM Faleiro

Faleiro joined the TMC on Wednesday in Kolkata along with nine other leaders.

Published: 30th September 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro (L) joins TMC in Kolkata on Wednesday | PTI

By PTI

PANAJI: A day after joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Congress MLA Luizinho Faleiro on Thursday said the Mamata Banerjee-led party plans to contest all 40 seats in the next year's Goa Assembly polls on its own, without forging any alliance.

Talking to reporters during a press conference here, the former Goa chief minister also said TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee would visit the state once the ongoing 15-day 'pitru paksh' period, which is considered inauspicious for launching new projects, gets over.

Faleiro joined the TMC on Wednesday in Kolkata along with nine other leaders.

He addressed the press conference here in the presence of senior TMC leaders, including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Prasun Banerjee and Manoj Tiwary.

"The party is scouting for fresh faces for the upcoming election in Goa. As far as TMC is concerned, we would like to give 40 clean new faces," he said in response to a query on whether the party would consider those MLAs, who have defected from one party to another.

When asked if the TMC plans to forge an alliance, he said, "We are going to go all alone."

It is possible for the TMC to win the upcoming elections in Goa although the time left for the polls was very short, he added.

The elections are due in February.

Faleiro attacked the Congress saying that the party never wanted to form a government in Goa and therefore it did not stake claim for it despite emerging as the single largest party after the 2017 elections.

He said that I-PAC (Indian Political Action Committee) has been conducting a survey in Goa, the results of which would be available in next 10-15 days, after which the detailed roadmap for elections in Goa would be prepared.

He said the TMC would release a "charge sheet" against the BJP government in Goa, which would expose its "misdeeds".

In the last Assembly polls, the Congress had won the highest number of 17 seats, restricting the BJP to 13 seats.

However, surprising the Congress, the saffron party allied with regional parties and formed government under the leadership of senior leader Manohar Parrikar.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already thrown its hat in the ring ahead of the polls, with the party's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announcing free power up to 300 units per month and 80 per cent jobs for locals if his party is voted to power during his recent visit to Panaji.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Goa Assembly polls Luizinho Faleiro Congress
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp