STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Minor boy sent to jail in Uttar Pradesh, dies by suicide; NHRC seeks report from SSP

In addition to this, the commission has also directed its investigation division to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry into the case.

Published: 30th September 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

National Human Rights Commission Logo

National Human Rights Commission Logo. | Wikipedia Image

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NHRC has sought a report from the Etah district police in Uttar Pradesh into a recent incident of alleged suicide by a minor boy after he was "sent to a jail as an adult" on charges of drug possession, officials said on Thursday.

In addition to this, the commission has also directed its investigation division to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry into the case.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in a statement said that it has directed the Etah senior superintendent of police (SSP) to have the allegations probed by a senior-rank police officer and submit an action taken report to the commission within four weeks.

The rights panel said it has "taken cognisance of a complaint, accompanied by a news clipping, that a 15-year-old minor boy, unable to bear the torture of being sent to a jail as an adult, on charges of drug possession, committed suicide, when released on bail after three months in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, on September 21, 2021".

It said that allegedly, the boy was arrested by the Etah police in connection with "drug possession" and was sent to the district jail, instead of being produced him before a Juvenile Justice Board.

The boy's father has reportedly alleged that his son was "illegally arrested and tortured to extort money by the police," it said.

The NHRC has directed the SSP to have the allegations inquired into, keeping in mind some points, including what protocol is being followed for assessing the age and date of birth of the accused by police.

It said that according to Rule 7 and Section 94 (c) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act (JJ Act), date of birth is the primary proof of age.

Therefore, under what circumstances, the juvenile was treated as an adult, the panel has asked the police.

Non-consideration of the matriculation certificate as proof of the date of birth is in violation of the judgment in the matter of "Ashwani Kumar Saxena vs. State of MP (2012) 9 SCC 750". 

Therefore, under what circumstances this was ignored, it said.

The commission has directed its investigation division to conduct an on-the-spot inquiry, analyse the case and suggest institutional measures, which can be recommended to the government to ensure children are not being treated as adult for prosecution, the statement said.

The investigation division has also been directed to look into the role played by all stakeholders in this case, including the judge, before whom the child was produced within 24 hours of arrest, and the role of the doctor who examined the child, it added.

Thus, inquiry report is to be submitted within six weeks, the rights panel said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide Uttar Pradesh jail NHRC
India Matters
A man gets his Covid-19 vaccine inside a shop in Bengaluru on Wednesday | shriram bn
Covid positive but not fully vaccinated? You're more likely to land in ICU
Ace industrialist Ratan Tata (Photo | PTI)
Tata Sons top bidder for Air India: Sources
Former CPI member Kanhaiya Kumar speaks to media after joining Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday | PTI
Will Kanhaiya Kumar's induction into Congress lead to 'cold war' with Tejashwi in Bihar? 
File photo of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) BE counselling in process at Anna University in Chennai | Express
Why are civil, mechanical engineering unwanted?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp