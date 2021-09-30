STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narendra Giri's disciple Balbir Giri is new head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

Balbir Giri was named as the successor of Baghambari Mutt by deceased Mahant Narendra Giri in his will.

Published: 30th September 2021 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

President of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj

The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Mahant Balbir Giri, 35, is all set to become one of the youngest heads of the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad.

Office-bearers of Shri Panchayati Akhara Niranjani in Haridwar on Thursday decided to anoint his disciple Balbir Giri as the next chief of Baghambari Math. The position fell vacant following the death of Mahant Narendra Giri on September 20.

Ravindra Puri, secretary of Niranjani Akhada, second-most prominent akhada among the 14 religious akhadas, said, "It was a unanimous decision as per the will of Mahant ji. A board will be constituted soon to assist the new head of the Mutt."

The board will include the 'Panch Parmeshwar' (five selected seers) and others. 

Balbir Giri was named as the successor of Baghambari Mutt by deceased Mahant Narendra Giri in his will. 

The meeting took place in Niranjani akhada ashram in Haridwar in the presence of Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of the akhada Swami Kailashanada Giri.

An internal investigation will also be conducted by the akhada to ascertain the 'character' of the successor of Narendra Giri and if he is worthy to succeed the deceased Mahant.

Meanwhile, the supervisory board will be sole guardian of the properties own by the Baghambari Mutt. 

After the suicide of the seer, speculations arose about the power struggles given the property worth Rs 700 crore the Mutt owns in Prayagraj, Haridwar, and other parts of the country. 

Since 1991, over two dozen saints in Haridwar have been killed. Most of these cases still remain unsolved. The trend is disturbing which indicates bitter rivalry among different factions of seers running and managing big properties in form of ashrams, residential properties and others. 
 

