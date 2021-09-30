STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCW writes to IAF chief over woman officer being subjected to two-finger test

The 28-year-old woman officer, who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a colleague, claimed that she was made to "relive the trauma".

Published: 30th September 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against women

Image used for representational purposes (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCW has raised strong objections to a woman Air Force officer allegedly being subjected to the "banned and intrusive two-finger test" by Indian Air Force doctors, and asked the air chief marshal to take necessary steps.

"The National Commission for Women is utterly disappointed and strongly condemns the action of Indian Air Force doctors conducting the banned two-finger test on the victim, thereby violating the Supreme Court's decision and also violating the right to privacy and dignity of the victim," the commission said reacting to a media report.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the air chief marshal of the Indian Air Force to take necessary steps and impart the necessary knowledge to IAF doctors about the prevailing guidelines laid down by the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research in 2014 terming the two-finger test unscientific.

A flight lieutenant was arrested last week on the charge of sexually assaulting the woman officer.

The woman officer had lodged a complaint with police after Air Force authorities reportedly failed to take action against the accused.

Indian Air Force Sexual Harassment Two Finger Test
