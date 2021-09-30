STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nearly 89 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Government

According to the ministry's data, a total of 64,98,28,333 first doses and 23,97,86,150 second doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country.

Published: 30th September 2021 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2021 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Nearly 89 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

More than 58 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Thursday till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase.

The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from May 1.

