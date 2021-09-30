No new COVID-19 case reported in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

By PTI

PORT BLAIR: Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday. The COVID-19 tally in the union territory remained at 7,620, he said.

Two more persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the archipelago to 7,482, the official said.

The union territory now has nine active COVID-19 cases and all the patients are in the South Andaman district, he said, adding that the other two districts - North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar - are now coronavirus free.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported. The administration has so far tested 5,50,232 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.38 per cent, he said. A total of 4,40,904 beneficiaries have been inoculated in the archipelago so far, of which 2,89,442 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 1,51,462 both doses of the vaccine, the official said.