All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that police and investigative agencies should uphold and strengthen democratic values, CJI NV Ramana on Friday emphasised the need to create an independent umbrella body to bring various investigative agencies like the CBI, ED and others under one roof.

"This kind of body is required to be created under a statue, clearly defining its power, functions and jurisdictions," the CJI said. He also said an independent authority should be appointed by a committee akin to the one which appoints the CBI director.

Delivering the 19th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture on the CBI's foundation day, the Chief Justice of India said the investigative agencies need to function within democratic framework as prescribed under the Constitution. "Any deviation will hurt the institutions and will weaken our democracy".

Stating that the image of police is tarnished by allegations of corruption, the CJI said often police officers approach the courts claiming that they are being harassed with change in power. "The political executives will change with time. You are permanent," the CJI said.

Emphasising that democracy is best suited for a diverse country like India, the CJI said the country’s rich diversity cannot be sustained through dictatorial governance. "Given our experience with democracy so far, it is proven beyond doubt that democracy is best suited for a pluralistic society like ours. It is only through democracy that our rich culture, heritage, diversity, and pluralism can be sustained and strengthened," he said.