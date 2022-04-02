STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana

The Chief Justice of India said the investigative agencies need to function within democratic framework as prescribed under the Constitution.

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Stating that police and investigative agencies should uphold and strengthen democratic values, CJI NV Ramana on Friday emphasised the need to create an independent umbrella body to bring various investigative agencies like the CBI, ED and others under one roof.

"This kind of body is required to be created under a statue, clearly defining its power, functions and jurisdictions," the CJI said. He also said an independent authority should be appointed by a committee akin to the one which appoints the CBI director.

Delivering the 19th DP Kohli Memorial Lecture on the CBI's foundation day, the Chief Justice of India said the investigative agencies need to function within democratic framework as prescribed under the Constitution. "Any deviation will hurt the institutions and will weaken our democracy".

Stating that the image of police is tarnished by allegations of corruption, the CJI said often police officers approach the courts claiming that they are being harassed with change in power. "The political executives will change with time. You are permanent," the CJI said. 

Emphasising that democracy is best suited for a diverse country like India, the CJI said the country’s rich diversity cannot be sustained through dictatorial governance. "Given our experience with democracy so far, it is proven beyond doubt that democracy is best suited for a pluralistic society like ours. It is only through democracy that our rich culture, heritage, diversity, and pluralism can be sustained and strengthened," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NV Ramana Investigative agencies CBI Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp