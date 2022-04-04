Ahmedabad Diary

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

Maldhari community protests stray cattle law

Maldharis (cattle-rearer) are now in the verge of launching a large-scale agitation against the law introduced by the state on the issue of stray cattle. The trumpet of agitation has been blown by the Maldhari community against the law where the cattle breeders will have to secure a license to keep livestock in urban areas. Pastoralists will be liable to obtain a license within 90 days of the new law coming into force. Congress leaders also supported the movement and said there are 50 lakh cattle-rearers in the state and a majority of them being from poor and illiterate backgrounds.

Final HC hearing in 2002 Anand district’s Ode riot case

The final hearing on the appeal challenging the Anand district sessions court’s order on the 2002 Ode Malav Bhagol riot case will be held in the High Court on April 6. The Anand district sessions court had in May 2012 sentenced nine persons convicted of murder and conspiracy to life imprisonment, while one found guilty of causing hurt was sentenced to six months in jail. The convicts as well as the state government have challenged the order before the High Court. The trial court had acquitted 30 others accused in the case either for want of evidence or on the grounds of the benefit of the doubt. The Malav Bhagol killings, which occurred on March 1, 2002, were one of the nine riot-related cases that were investigated by the Supreme Court-appointed special investigation team.

MoS blames anti-social elements for rape cases

During an event held at Surat, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that incidents of rape are caused due to the socially distorted mentality of the accused. “When a rape comes to light, police are the first to get blamed for their negligence. But in most cases, the victims are abused by a known acquaintance. Those exposed to pop culture are more prone to committing such crimes,” he said. Citing an example, he said, if a an in-law is committing the crime with his daughter-in-law, then the crime is a social evil committed by a mentally disturbed person and not a law and order issue.

MLA who made way for Jignesh may join BJP

The troubles of different kinds, shapes, and sizes do not seem to be stopping for beleaguered Congress. Congress party’s former MLA from Vadgam Manibhai Vaghela recently shared his photo with PM Narendra Modi on social media. Political scientists see this as the first indication by the former Congress MLA to join BJP. Manibhai Vaghela was elected to the state assembly on the Congress ticket in 2012 and the 2017 General election, the party had asked him to vacate the seat for an independent candidate Jignesh Mevani. In the year 2021, Vaghela resigned from the Congress party, and since then, there have been rumors in the political circles that he will join the BJP.

Dilip Singh Kshatriya

Our correspondent in Gujarat dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com