STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahmedabad Diary

Maldharis (cattle-rearer) are now in the verge of launching a large-scale agitation against the law introduced by the state on the issue of stray cattle.

Published: 04th April 2022 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

Maldhari community protests stray cattle law 
Maldharis (cattle-rearer) are now in the verge of launching a large-scale agitation against the law introduced by the state on the issue of stray cattle. The trumpet of agitation has been blown by the Maldhari community against the law where the cattle breeders will have to secure a license to keep livestock in urban areas. Pastoralists will be liable to obtain a license within 90 days of the new law coming into force. Congress leaders also supported the movement and said there are 50 lakh cattle-rearers in the state and a majority of them being from poor and illiterate backgrounds. 

Final HC hearing in 2002 Anand district’s Ode riot case
The final hearing on the appeal challenging the Anand district sessions court’s order on the 2002 Ode Malav Bhagol riot case will be held in the High Court on April 6. The Anand district sessions court had in May 2012 sentenced nine persons convicted of murder and conspiracy to life imprisonment, while one found guilty of causing hurt was sentenced to six months in jail. The convicts as well as the state government have challenged the order before the High Court. The trial court had acquitted 30 others accused in the case either for want of evidence or on the grounds of the benefit of the doubt. The Malav Bhagol killings, which occurred on March 1, 2002, were one of the nine riot-related cases that were investigated by the Supreme Court-appointed special investigation team. 

MoS blames anti-social elements for rape cases
During an event held at Surat, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that incidents of rape are caused due to the socially distorted mentality of the accused. “When a rape comes to light, police are the first to get blamed for their negligence. But in most cases, the victims are abused by a known acquaintance. Those exposed to pop culture are more prone to committing such crimes,” he said. Citing an example, he said, if a an in-law is committing the crime with his daughter-in-law, then the crime is a social evil committed by a mentally disturbed person and not a law and order issue. 

MLA who made way for Jignesh may join BJP 
The troubles of different kinds, shapes, and sizes do not seem to be stopping for beleaguered Congress. Congress party’s former MLA from Vadgam Manibhai Vaghela recently shared his photo with PM Narendra Modi on social media. Political scientists see this as the first indication by the former Congress MLA to join BJP. Manibhai Vaghela was elected to the state assembly on the Congress ticket in 2012 and the 2017 General election, the party had asked him to vacate the seat for an independent candidate Jignesh Mevani. In the year 2021, Vaghela resigned from the Congress party, and since then, there have been rumors in the political circles that he will join the BJP. 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Our correspondent in Gujarat dilipsingh@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp