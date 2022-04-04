STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the CBI to submit a report on its investigation in the case in 45 days.

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu of Jhalda municipality in West Bengal's Purulia district.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed the central agency to submit a report on its investigation in the case in 45 days.

Ordering the transfer of the investigation from the West Bengal police to the CBI, the court directed the state police to hand over all documents related to the case to the central agency.

Kandu was shot dead by assailants on March 13 while he was on an evening walk at Jhalda near his residence.

The councillor's widow Purnima Kandu had moved the high court seeking a CBI investigation in the murder of her husband, alleging complicity of local police in the case.

The counsel for Purnima submitted before the court that the superintendent of police of Purulia district in a press conference on Sunday gave a clean chit to the inspector in charge of Jhalda police station even before the probe by the state police was completed.

A report submitted by the SP before the court on Friday had stated that two persons were arrested in connection with the murder of Kandu.

The SP had told the media that the murder was a result of a family feud and the two arrested were relatives of the deceased.

Three more persons including Kandu's brother were arrested in the case later.

