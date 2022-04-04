STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CJI, SC judges takes round of apex court corridor, welcome lawyers for physical hearing

Taking note of the improved pandemic situation, the apex court has come out with a revised SOP for the resumption of physical hearings from April 4.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana along with other judges on Monday took a round of the Supreme Court corridor to welcome lawyers before the commencement of a physical hearing which was hit due to COVID-19 pandemic over two years ago in March 2020.

Taking note of the improved pandemic situation, the apex court has come out with a revised SOP (standard operating procedures) for the resumption of physical hearings from April 4.

"Today, after a gap of over two years, the Supreme Court proceedings resumed in full physical mode. It may be recalled that, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical hearings were replaced by virtual hearings...," a statement issued on Monday said.

The apex court, which had resorted to hearing through video-conferencing in March 2020, has been revising its SOP keeping in mind the Covid situation in the country.

The apex court, on February 7, had decided to revive its Modified Standard Operating Procedure and had said all the matters listed on Wednesdays and Thursdays would be heard in the physical presence of lawyers and litigants in courtrooms only.

Prior to this, the top court, in the first week of January, had taken note of the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and had decided to hear all matters in virtual mode from January 7.

The circular had said that all the benches will sit at the residential offices.

The top court has been hearing cases through video-conferencing and later through hybrid mode since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CJI Chief Justice Of India NV Ramana
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp