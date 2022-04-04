Congress has lost influence in Mizoram, will draw a blank in 2023 Assembly poll: CM Zoramthanga

By PTI

AIZAWL: Chief Minister Zoramthanga Monday said on Monday said Congress has increasingly lost its influence both at the Centre and the state and will fail to win even a single seat in the 2023 assembly poll in Mizoram.

Zoramthanga, who is also the president of ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the state, claimed that the party will retain power in the state election.

The chief minister, who was addressing a party session at the MNF office here, said "If the kerosene container of the lantern collapses in Delhi how can its wick at this side (Mizoram) be ignited? Congress may draw blank in the next assembly polls in Mizoram if it commits any mistake.

Taking a jibe at main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), he said the party has strayed away from its ideologies.

"Initially ZPM was a movement, which preached a new system. However, not satisfied with being a movement it sought registration and now functions like any other party," he said.

The main aim of ZPM now is to find out ways to disturb or infuriate the government.

He claimed that MNF has stood firm in times of distress and difficulties and will continue to do so.

"We have been created not only for bad times but also for good ones. We have experienced a great famine in the past and the COVID-19 pandemic. We were able to tackle these challenges as we had the have also successfully tackled more serious problems," the former rebel leader-turned-politician said.

In the 40-seat Assembly, MNF has 28 seats, ZPM six, Congress five and BJP one.