Co-op group housing societies, others told to conduct up-to-date audit: Registrar Cooperative Societies

According to an order issued by the Registrar Cooperative Societies, a meeting of RCS with auditors was held on March 11, and various issues were discussed.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi government has directed co-operative group housing societies and other similar entities to conduct up-to-date audit up to 2020-21 within a period of one month, with authorities flagging that many such societies have "not conducted audit on time" and are "not cooperating properly".

According to an order issued by the Registrar Cooperative Societies, a meeting of RCS with auditors was held on March 11, and various issues were discussed.

"It was reported that many societies have not conducted audit on time and they are not cooperating properly," said the order dated March 31. All the cooperative group housing societies, house building societies, T&C societies, cooperative banks are hereby directed to conduct up-to-date audit up to 2020-21 within a period of one month, it said.

Further all administrators are directed to get the up-to-date audit done in the societies within a period of one month up to 2020-21, failing which, "responsibilities will be fixed accordingly," the order said.

In a separate circular, issued by the office of RCS, it said, authorities are directed to provide the list of the societies where the auditor is to be appointed within three days and ensure that societies conduct their audits up-to-date, within one month, failing which responsibilities will be fixed accordingly.

