CRPF jawan killed, another injured in militant attack in Srinagar

The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital, the officials said, adding one of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.

Published: 04th April 2022 05:39 PM

CRPF personnel stand guard on a street during restrictions imposed in the wake of the first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation in Srinagar Wednesday

Image used for representation. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: One CRPF personnel was killed and another injured in a militant attack in the Maisuma area here on Monday, officials said.

They said terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans.

The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital, the officials said, adding one of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.

The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to track down the assailants, they said.

Earlier in the day, two non-local labourers, hailing from Bihar, were injured in an attack by militants in Pulwama district.

