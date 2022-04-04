STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

False declaration case: BJP leader Pravin Darekar reaches Mumbai police station to record statement

Earlier, police had issued summons to Darekar asking him to visit the police station on Monday in connection with the FIR registered against him on March 14.

Published: 04th April 2022 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council, Pravin Darekar, on Monday reached a police station in south Mumbai to record his statement in the Mumbai Bank false declaration case, an official said.

Darekar reached the MRA Marg police station around 11.30 AM, the official said, adding that his statement is being recorded.

Earlier, police had issued summons to Darekar asking him to visit the police station on Monday in connection with the FIR registered against him on March 14.

Darekar had denied the allegations against him.

A case was registered against Darekar based on the complaint filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde who alleged that the BJP leader used bogus membership of a labour organisation to get directorship at the Mumbai Bank.

Shinde had also alleged that he had cheated the government and the bank by posing as a labourer and contesting the bank's election for the director's post under the labour category.

The FIR was registered against Darekar under sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Bombay High Court had last month refused to grant interim relief from coercive action to Darekar who had sought quashing of the FIR registered against him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pravin Darekar Mumbai Bank false declaration case BJP Mumbai Police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp