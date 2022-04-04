STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University to have separate hostel for international students

Mahesh Verma said that the decision has been taken in view of a surge in admission of foreign students in affiliated colleges of the university.

Published: 04th April 2022 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) is planning for a separate hostel for international students for their convenience, varsity vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma said on Monday.

He said that the decision has been taken in view of a surge in admission of foreign students in affiliated colleges of the university.

At present, more than 100 international students, mainly from Nepal, Bhutan, and Gulf and African countries, are enrolled with the university and its affiliated colleges.

Their numbers are increasing every year, Verma said after releasing a separate admission brochure for international student for the academic year 2022-23.

The registrar of the university, Shailendra Singh Parihar, said that there are so many attributes of the university that attract international students.

The varsity has a plethora of academic programmes, it has locational advantage due to proximity to the Delhi airport, it has 15 per cent extra seats in various programmes for international students, Parihar said as mentioned some of the attributes of the varsity.

Vijita Singh Aggarwal, director, international affairs, said 15 per cent extra seats of the sanctioned intake of various programmes at the university's schools and specialised centres, except in the school of architecture and planning, are earmarked for international students.

International students willing to apply to the varsity can download the application form from http://www.ipu.ac.in/intaff.php.

The last date of submission of online and offline application forms is June 30.

The university said that in admissions, the first preference will be given to candidates applying through the ICCR fellowship.

The remaining seats will be filled through other international candidates on merit basis on qualifying exams.

The BAMS, BHMS and B.Sc Yoga programmes available at affiliated institutes of the university are only for ICCR sponsored candidates.

"English proficiency test scores of TOEFL or IELTS is required to apply through this route, however, applicants of Nepal and Tibet are exempted," the university said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GGSIPU Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp