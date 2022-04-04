Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC reserves order on plea for cancellation of Ashish Mishra’s bail

Prathma Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on the special leave petition filed by the family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence against the Allahabad High Court's order which had granted bail to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave and advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for the farmers while arguing for cancellation of bail said the high court failed to consider certain aspects.

“The high court has failed to consider relevant facts, and the order suffers from non-application of mind. The HC says the allegation is killing by a bullet when the people died of being crushed. FIR is just a first information report... you don’t have to treat it like it’s impossible to deal with it,” he submitted before the top court.

Dave took exception to the High Court referring to inquest reports and the postmortem report to observe that there was no firearm injury.

The bench of chief justice of India NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli asked how can the merits of the matter be gone into while considering bail.

"Forget about merits, how can the judge go into all this post mortem and all? The question is if prima facie bail has to be cancelled, you can argue on that. This way of going into the merits and describing the wounds and all is completely unnecessary while considering bail application, CJI Ramana observed, according to the Live Law.

The bench asked if the victims were heard by the High Court. Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that the victims got disconnected during the virtual hearing and they were not heard.

Senior advocate Ranjit Kumar appearing for Ashish Mishra said that if the apex court revokes his bail then no court would grant him bail.

“I was 2 kms away then how can I commit a crime and be back on foot in 7 minutes? CCTV footage shows 2.8 kms have been travelled within 7 minutes, with committing a crime and returning back...” he argued.

The top court again asked the Uttar Pradesh government as to why they did not appeal for cancellation of bail despite vehemently opposing it and even after the court-monitored committee advocated for an appeal.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appearing for the state government said they stand by what they said at the high court.

"...we have contacted all 97 witnesses and they all said no threat perception... Bail cannot be a mini-trial... Apart from the gravity of the offence the incident was condemnable where lives were lost but the accused is not a flight risk. SIT committee asked us to appeal since he is an influential person and he can tamper with evidence but we already addressed this apprehension by providing witnesses with extensive security,” he said.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the UP Police FIR.

Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform laws.

(With inputs from PTI)