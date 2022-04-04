STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mukhtar Ansari denied bail in land grab case

Special Chief Judicial Magistrate Ambrish Kumar Srivastava said that there are as many as 56 cases lodged against Mukhtar Ansari.

Published: 04th April 2022

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Mafia turned politician Mukhtar Ansari was on Monday denied bail by a special MP/MLA court in a case of allegedly grabbing government land and constructing houses in the posh area of Jiamau here.

Ansari is booked in the current case in which the maximum punishment is life imprisonment and as such, he is not entitled to bail, the court said.

Area Lekhpal Surjan Lal had lodged the FIR on August 27, 2020 with Hazratganj police in the matter.

Ansari's two sons Abbas and Umar were also named in the case.

It is alleged that illegally occupied government land and thereafter got houses constructed on it after getting the map sanctioned under a conspiracy.

The police has filed a charge sheet in the case .

