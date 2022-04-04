STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu meets PM Narendra Modi

Punjab Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu met PM Narendra Modi and is learnt to have discussed issues related to the state's development.

Published: 04th April 2022 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu

Punjab Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress MP from Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and is learnt to have discussed issues related to the state's development.

"Today met the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Sh. @narendramodi ji and discussed issues of Punjab," Bittu tweeted after the meeting. Bittu, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Ludhiana and is the grandson of former chief minister Beant Singh, met the prime minister at his Parliament office.

Sources said Bittu had earlier sought time from the prime minister to discuss issues concerning Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Congress Punjab Ravneet Singh Bittu Narendra Modi
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp