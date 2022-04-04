STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Samajwadi Party member Danish Ali seeks probe into exam paper leak case in UP

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Ali said in the last five years there have been instances of 18 question paper leaks, but the state government is not doing a proper inquiry.

Published: 04th April 2022 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament

A view of the Parliament in New Delhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: SP member Danish Ali on Monday raised the issue of leak of the class 12 English exam paper in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a probe into it.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Ali said in the last five years there have been instances of 18 question paper leaks, but the state government is not doing a proper inquiry.

"Paper leak mafias have political protection, whistle blowers are being pressured and an inquiry is held against them," Ali said, demanding a "special investigation" be initiated into the matter.

The class 12 English paper was leaked last Wednesday following which the exam was cancelled in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The exam will now be held on April 13.

Raising the issue of Sikh prisoners who are languishing in various jails and were to be released as per a 2019 Government notification, Harsimrat Kaur Badal pointed out that they have already served two-times more jail term and are still behind the bars even after 25-30 years.

Badal demanded immediate release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and Gurdeep Singh Khera.

Rajmohan Unnithan (Congress) sought to corner the BJP over issues such as fuel and essential medicine price hike.

He asked the Government to purchase Russian fuel at discounted prices to bring relief to the common man.

Petrol prices were hiked for the 12th time in the last 14 days as global crude oil prices rose.

In all, petrol prices have gone up by Rs 8.

40 per litre in the past two weeks.

The price of petrol is above Rs 100 a litre mark in all major cities from Srinagar to Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Danish Ali Samajwadi Party UP Paper Leak Case
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp