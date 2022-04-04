STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three arrested in Tripura for links to anti-national activities

Three people were arrested from Tripura's Spehijala district for their alleged link with anti-national activities, police said.

Published: 04th April 2022 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

AGARTALA: Three people were arrested from Tripura's Spehijala district for their alleged link with anti-national activities, police said on Monday.

A case was lodged under Sections 120(A), 121 and 124(A) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against them after thorough interrogation by state and central agencies, officer-in-charge of Jatrapur police station Nandan Das told PTI.

Those arrested were identified as Imran Hussain (25), an imam, Abul Kashem (32), a teacher, and Hamid Ali, a farmer, he said.

Hussain had spent substantial time in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh and Assam's Barpeta district before returning to Jatrapur, a village near the Bangladesh border, police said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a team from Delhi came to Jatrapur and with the help of the state agencies apprehended the three people on Saturday night, they said.

The suspects were taken to Bishalgarh police station on Sunday where they underwent interrogation in presence of central intelligence sleuths, police said.

Following the interrogation, the case was filed, they said, adding that further investigations are underway.

However, police did not share the details of the anti-national activities the three persons were allegedly connected with.

PTI PS SOM SOM 04042002 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tripura Tripura Crime
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp