STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP: Sangeet Som Sena chief, nine others booked for vandalising food cart

Sajid, a biryani cart owner, alleged that his cart on Sardhana-Binauli road was vandalised and robbed by 10 people including Sangeet Som Sena state president Sachin Khatik on Saturday.

Published: 04th April 2022 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MEERUT: Ten people, including the state president of an outfit linked to former BJP MLA Sangeet Som, were booked for allegedly vandalising a biryani cart in this district, police said on Monday.

According to police, Sajid, a biryani cart owner, alleged that his cart on Sardhana-Binauli road was vandalised and robbed by 10 people including Sangeet Som Sena state president Sachin Khatik on Saturday.

Sangeet Som, the leader of Sangeet Som Sena, confirmed that Sachin Khatik was the state president of the outfit, they said.

"When meat cart was put on Navratri, police might not have done their job properly. So, our people may have got the cart removed," the MLA told PTI.

Sardhana Station House Officer (SHO) Lakshman Verma said an FIR has been registered against 10 people, including Khatik, and the probe is on.

No arrests have so far been made in this connection, the SHO said.

Sangeet Som was BJP MLA from Sardhana from 2012 to 2022.

He lost to Samajwadi Party candidate Atul Pradhan in the recent assembly elections.

He was accused of playing a role in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangeet Som Sachin Khatik Sangeet Som Sena
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
EDITORIAL | Fire of inflation is burning India
The couple had tied the knot on March 14 (Photo | Special arrangement)
Post-wedding photoshoot turns tragic as groom slips off rock and drowns in Kerala river
Kodambakkam flyover on Arcot Road. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Instead of more flyovers, Chennai requires better transport systems: Experts
Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (File | PTI)
Dowry helps in marrying off ugly looking girls, says textbook for nursing students; draws flak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp