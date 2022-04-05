Army saves life of two-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar

By PTI

JAMMU: Army's prompt action saved the life of a two-year-old girl who accidentally consumed an anti-parasitic drug in a remote village in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said on Tuesday.

Arohi Thakur, a resident of Hanzal village of Navapachchi, was playing at her home when she accidentally consumed scabex lotion, the spokesman said.

"Immediately after that she started feeling dizzy and the same was noticed by her parents. They rushed her to Navapachchi for immediate medical attention," the spokesman said.

On receipt of information from locals, he said, a medical team of the Army acted promptly and the girl was immediately attended and provided treatment that saved her precious life.

The locals of the village lauded the Army for its prompt action and for providing lifesaving medical care to the child, the spokesman said.