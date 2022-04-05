Bihar policeman seeks sexual favours from woman, arrested

By PTI

GAYA: A sub-inspector of police in Bihar was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman for acting on her complaint, an officer said.

The SI who is posted at Delha police station in Gaya also allegedly sent obscene videos and messages to her mobile phone.

"The accused policeman was investigating a sexual assault case registered on the complaint of the victim against four people. The victim alleged that whenever she inquired about the progress in her case from him, he demanded sexual favours from her," Senior Superintendent of Police Harpreet Kaur told reporters.

As the SI kept on harassing the victim, she lodged a complaint against the policeman.

The SI was arrested after the woman's complaint was verified and an FIR was registered against him, Kaur said.

A local court remanded the accused to 14 days judicial custody.