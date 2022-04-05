STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MLA Sangeet Som surrenders before court in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Former BJP MLA Sangit Som on Tuesday surrendered before a court here after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him for not appearing in court in connection with a case of blocking a road in 2009.

Civil Judge Senior Division Mayank Jaiswal quashed the non-bailable warrant against Som and fixed April 22 for further hearing in the case.

After Som's surrender, his lawyer filed an application to quash the warrant.

According to the prosecution, the former legislator is facing trial for his alleged involvement in blocking a road in the Civil Lines areas here while protesting against the deteriorating law and order situation during the BSP's rule in Uttar Pradesh in 2009.

Police had registered a case against Som and his three private guards for blocking the road on July 17, 2009.

