CBI has gathered reasonable expertise in cybercrimes: Director Jaiswal

Jaiswal said that the National Conference deliberated on several important topics with dignitaries and experts from India and abroad as speakers.

Published: 05th April 2022 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal

CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal speaking at the conference (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal claimed that CBI has, over a period of time, gathered reasonable expertise in cybercrime investigations.

“CBI is the lead agency in the investigation of cybercrimes. So far as the challenges faced by the Government of India organizations are concerned, the cybercrime division of CBI functions round the clock in point to point network with law enforcement agencies of more than hundred countries”, Jaiswal said while speaking at the second National Conference organised by his department on Monday.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Jaiswal said that the conference deliberated on several important topics with dignitaries and experts from India and abroad as speakers who addressed the gathering both in physical and virtual mode.

Other speakers of the session on “Advancements in Digital Forensics and Digital Evidence Gathering Techniques” were Dr. JM Vyas, Vice-Chancellor of National Forensic Science University (NFSU); Madan Oberoi, Executive Director(Technology and Innovation), INTERPOL; Dr. Navin Choudhary, Dean of School of Cyber Security & Cyber Forensics, NFSU; BS Bindhumadhava, Scientist and Senior Director at CDAC Bengaluru, and  NS Nappinai, Supreme Court advocate and Cyberlaw expert.

Besides these notable speakers, academicians and experts on cyber crimes had their erudite deliberations at the conference.

CBI spokesperson, RC Joshi said that around 290 delegates including heads of Police Formations Law Enforcement Agencies from across India, Digital Forensic Experts, Senior Representative of Social Media Intermediaries, and members of the academia participated physically at Vigyan Bhawan, while around 1000 participants joined virtually.

Experts stated in common that the rapid digitization across all spheres of activity has resulted in the rising spectre of cybercrimes.

Other experts also stated that the exponential increase in the number of internet users on social media platforms in India and the rapidly evolving technologies have brought in unique challenges, including those related to cybercrimes.

On this occasion, the Police Medals for Meritorious Service were presented to many CBI officials and personnel for their meritorious works in the agency.

