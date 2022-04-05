STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Challenging road ahead; unity paramount for Congress: Sonia Gandhi

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that she is determined to do whatever is needed to ensure that the party stays united.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the party's performance in recent elections as "shocking and painful", Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said on Tuesday that the road ahead is more challenging than ever before and unity at all levels of the organisation is paramount.

Addressing the party MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament, Gandhi said that she is determined to do whatever is needed to ensure that the party stays united.

Gandhi, who has become very active recently in handling party affairs, said: "I am very well aware how disappointed you are at the recent election results. They have been both shocking and painful. The CWC has met once to review our performance. I have met with other colleagues too."

"I have received many suggestions on how to strengthen our organization. Many are pertinent and I am working on them. Holding a Shivir is also very necessary.  That is where the views of a larger number of colleagues and party representatives will be heard.  They will contribute to putting forward a clear roadmap on the urgent steps to be taken by our Party on how best to meet the challenges we are confronted with," she said in her address.

Cautioning party lawmakers that the road ahead is more challenging than ever before, she said: "Our dedication and determination, our spirit of resilience is under severe test. Unity at all levels of our vast organisation is of paramount importance and speaking for myself, I am determined to do whatever is needed to ensure it. Our revival is not just a matter of importance to us alone—it is, in fact, essential for our democracy itself  and indeed for our society as well."

Attacking the Centre over inflation, she said prices of cooking gas and oil, petrol, diesel, fertilizers and other essential commodities have risen to an unbearable limit and continue to rise.

"A few days back, our party launched a nationwide Mehngai-mukt Bharat campaign in which many of you took part. This must be sustained."

