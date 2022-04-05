STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress President Sonia Gandhi chairs parliamentary party meet

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury were also present.

Published: 05th April 2022

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the parliamentary party and discussed the current political situation and the party's strategy in both houses of Parliament.

Congress Parliamentarians in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Rahul Gandhi attended the meeting in the central hall of Parliament.

This is the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) after the party's poll debacle in the recent assembly elections in five states.

The Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of inflation and rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas.

