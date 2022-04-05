Country needs an overhaul of legal structure to check crimes: Union IT minister

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India seems to have fallen in dire need of having an overhaul of legal structure to check the cyber crimes on the patterns of other developed countries like the US and Australia amid the four times increase in the number of cybercrimes in the last few years.

Emphasizing the need for an overhaul of legal structure, Union minister of Communication, Electronics and Information Ashwini Vaishnaw said: "Like other countries including US and Australia, a comprehensive overhaul legal structure is needed in this country also for the prevention of cybercrimes".

Speaking at the CBI-organized second national conference on "Cyber Crime Investigation and Digital Forensic," on Monday, Vaishnaw said that a consensus on striking a balance between the people's right to privacy and the need for regulations to protect their right to live in a peaceful manner has also started emerging in the country.

Vaishnaw further outlined that the legal structure, technology, organizational measures, capacity building, and mutual cooperation among countries have become the requisites for tackling the menace of cybercrimes. He also dwelt upon the need for wider adaptation of advanced technology-enabled measures to tackle technology-driven cyber crimes.

"Without a comprehensive move, I don't think any incremental change will help. To tackle the cyber crimes, the changes have to be substantial, significant, scientific, legal and fundamentals with societal awareness also", the minister said.

Citing some instances from countries like South Korea, Korea, Australia, and the US, the minister added that a larger number of legal and societal interventions have started taking place to ensure a balance between the right of people's privacy and the need for regulations.

"In India also, the government is trying to create that type of societal consensus. Recently, in Parliament also, the demand for having more regulation and more control has been made by opposition and others", he said.

He emphasized that issues like cyber crimes need to be tackled on the five fronts like legal structure, technology, organizational measures, capacity building and mutual cooperation among the countries and agencies.

He also stressed on the need of having capacity in digital forensic and other methodologies to tackle the menace of cyber crimes.