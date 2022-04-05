STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid norm 'breach' in Jharkhand procession to celebrate Hindu New Year; FIR lodged

According to the Jharkhand government's latest Covid-19 protocol, a maximum of 100 people are allowed to take part in a religious march while 1000 people can gather at the venue.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMSHEDPUR: An FIR was registered against 11 named people and 600 unnamed others for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines during a religious procession taken out in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on the occasion of Hindu New Year, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the Jharkhand government's latest Covid-19 protocol, a maximum of 100 people are allowed to take part in a religious march while 1000 people can gather at the venue where such a procession will end.

The FIR was registered on Monday on the basis of the report of Mango Circle Officer Harish Chandra Munda who was deployed by the district administration for the procession held in Dimna Chowk and Donna road here on April 1, the statement said.

The official had submitted his report after reviewing videos of the procession and identifying the persons leading it.

