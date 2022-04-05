STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dehradun Diary

Uttarakhand has increased payments for workers under MGNREGS from `209 to `213. This will directly benefit 12.49 lakh job card holders.

Published: 05th April 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

Payments hiked under rural job scheme
Uttarakhand has increased payments for workers under MGNREGS from `209 to `213. This will directly benefit 12.49 lakh job card holders. Programme executive director for the state, S Murugeshan said, “The increment has been effective from April 1, 2022 and will benefit more around 12.49 job card holders.” Nearly 50 per cent of this workforce are women. Last year, the government had increased the number of working days guaranteed per year to the poor under MGNREGS from 100 to 150. Shockingly, even engineering graduates, diploma and Masters degree holders have applied for manual jobs under the rural employment scheme. 

Litfest celebrating storytelling culture concludes
To celebrate the culture of reading, storytelling, and poetry rendition among Doon residents, the fourth edition of the Dehradun Literature Festival was held between April 1 and 3 at Hyatt Regency and the riverside campus of the Doon International School. This year’s DLF featured a line-up of panelists, including Tusshar Kapoor, Sonu Nigam, Malini Awasthy, Imtiaz Ali, Tahira Kashyap, Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Praladh Kakkar, Piyush Pandey, Jonathan Gill Harris, Ian Cardozo, Madhavi Menon, Saeed Naqvi,  Deepam Chatterjee, Kiran Manral, Subhash Garg, Nayanika Mahtani and many more authors and eminent personalities all around the country. 

U’Khand in top three for encroachment of forests
Uttarakhand ranks third among nine Himalayan states in India when it comes to encroachment of forests. A total of 10649.11 hectares of fursat land in Uttarakhand is under encroachment, revealed the data shared by the union government recently in the Parliament session. Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir top the list with 16,512.39 hectares of forest encroached upon followed by Mizoram with 10,852.80 hectare and Uttarakhand (10,649.11). An RTI reply in October 2019 revealed that about 12,81,397 hectares of India’s forests were under encroachment. Himachal Pradesh ranks fourth.

vineet upadhyay
Our correspondent in Dehradun vineet.upadhyay@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp