Difficult to act on Raj Thackeray's directive on mosque loudspeakers: Former MNS corporator

Vasant More, a former corporator whose term ended a few weeks ago, represented a ward which has a sizeable Muslim population.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Pune city president Vasant More on Tuesday said as a party functionary he has to endorse the stand of his boss Raj Thackeray who has demanded removal of loudspeakers from mosques, but as a people's representative he has to take an inclusive approach and it would be difficult for him to implement the diktat in his civic ward.

More, a former corporator whose term ended a few weeks ago, represented a ward which has a sizeable Muslim population.

Addressing a rally in Mumbai last week, MNS president Raj Thackeray called for shutting down high-decibel loudspeakers atop mosques.

Thackeray had said if such a step was not taken, loudspeakers would be installed outside mosques to play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume.

"As a city unit president, I certainly have to accept the stand of party chief Rajsaheb Thackeray, but I think as a people's representative (corporator ), the issue (to implement Thackeray's diktat ) can be inconvenient for me in my ward. A people's representative has to take an inclusive approach," said More.

The MNS leader said the civic ward from where he won last time has a sizeable Muslim population, and over the years he has done some good work for people be it related to burial grounds for Muslims or hospitals for local residents.

More said someone from a mosque in his own ward called and expressed concern over the issue and asked whether he will install a loudspeaker (to play Hanuman Chalisa) at a time when the holy month of Ramzan is going on.

"I assured him I would not do anything to vitiate the atmosphere. I got a call from the local police station. I told them I have no such plans (to install loudspeaker to play Hanuman Chalisa) and will ensure peace prevails in my ward," he said.

Asked about the resignation of a couple of Muslim MNS functionaries over the statements of Raj Thackeray, More said he will certainly look into the matter.

"Shaibaaz Punjabi, our vice-president of the transport wing, and Majid Shaikh (another MNS functionary) have resigned. Both have cases registered against them for taking part in various sts organised by the party," More said.

He said he will take up the issue of their resignation with the senior leadership of the MNS in Pune city.

TAGS
Vasant More Raj Thackeray Maharashtra Navnirman Sena
