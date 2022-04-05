STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ED action on Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut: Vindictive politics, says Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray said the ED action against his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was 'vindictive politics'.

Published: 05th April 2022 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 10:12 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the ED action against his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was "vindictive politics".

The Enforcement Directorate has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Raut and his family under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials had said earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an alternate fuel event here, Thackeray also said all constituents of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi were standing strongly with each other.

"It is clear cut this (ED action) is happening with a political motive. It is happening due to vindictive politics. Whatever is happening in our country, it is certainly not an atmosphere of democracy, an atmosphere of politics. There is an atmosphere of pressure politics," said Thackeray.

If such acts continued, there was a scope to think if there was democracy left in the country, the Sena minister said.

"Earlier, someone in a public rally said if you do not vote for a particular party, an inquiry will be initiated. If common people are being given such threats, there is a need to think if democracy still exists," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut Maharashtra Aaditya Thackeray
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp