Madhya Pradesh Congress decides to fight 2023 Assembly polls under Kamal Nath's leadership

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders on Monday unanimously decided to contest the 2023 Assembly polls in the state under the leadership of former chief minister Kamal Nath.

All senior Congress leaders unanimously told Nath he has to lead the party in the 2023 Assembly elections and all of them are committed with full vigor to fight the polls and to form the government in his leadership, a state Congress statement said.

The decision, incidentally, was taken in a meeting chaired by Nath at his residence.

In a tweet in Hindi, former Union minister and ex-state Congress president Arun Yadav said the 2023 polls will be fought against BJP misrule under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Kamal Nath.

Later talking to reporters, state Congress media department chairman Jitu Patwari said the party will contest the 2023 Assembly polls on issues like the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government's misrule, corruption, farm crisis.

The economy was in distress, social harmony was affected and youth as well as farmers were facing problems, he alleged, adding that a plan has been chalked out for the Congress to hold agitations under Nath on people's issues.

Former MP finance minister Tarun Bhanot said the financial condition of the state, which has a debt of over Rs 4 lakh crore, had worsened, while price rise was distressing people.

The Congress will raise awareness among people on inflation, farmers' problems and unemployment in a major way, Bhanot said.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders like Digvijaya Singh, Suresh Pachouri, Kantilal Bhuria, Ajay Singh, Arun Yadav, Jitu Patwari and Jaivardhan Singh, among others.