Maharashtra forms SIT to probe extortion allegations against ED as agency attaches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's linked assets

The federal probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat, they said.

Published: 05th April 2022 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Tuesday.

The attachment is linked to a money laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the allegations of extortion raised against some Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Tuesday.

"The SIT has been formed under an officer named Veeresh Prabhu. We have given the SIT the time required to probe the matter," he told reporters.

Prabhu is the Additional Commissioner (Crime).

Raut had alleged in a press conference last month that some Enforcement Directorate officers were acting as an "ATM" for the BJP.

He had also said the Mumbai Police were probing extortion charges against four officers of the Central agency and some of them will go to jail.

The Sena MP didn't reveal any names while making the allegations.

"In the last few years, some ED officials and agents have been involved in extortion, threatening builders and corporates. I have passed on this information to the prime minister," he had said.

The Shiv Sena heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of which NCP and Congress are constituents.

Notably, the announcement of the SIT came against the backdrop of reports that Shiv Sena leadership felt that the NCP was going "soft" on the BJP.

