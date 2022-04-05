STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil halts speech for 'azaan'; criticizes MNS chief Raj Thackeray over recent statement

Criticizing Raj Thackeray's statement on azaan, Dilip Walse Patil said Muslims have faith in their religion, while Hindus have faith in their religion.

Published: 05th April 2022 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Amid a controversial statement by MNS chief Raj Thackeray on countering azaan from mosque loudspeakers with Hanuman Chalisa, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil halted his speech in Pune's Shirur area when the Muslim call for prayer was being made nearby.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

His cabinet colleague Ajit Pawar had done something similar while speaking in Pune some time ago.

Speaking at another event in the district, Walse Patil said there are several real issues such as petrol price hike, inflation, unemployment and the poor economic condition of the country to talk about, but attempts are being to create tension between communities.

Criticizing Thackeray's statement on azaan, he said Muslims have faith in their religion, while Hindus have faith in their religion.

"Instead of thinking about welfare, education and development, there is an attempt to create conflict between two communities and make the country's politics unstable.

This can lead to the country getting weakened, after which we will not be able to live in harmony," Walse Patil said.

He added that the police will look into such statements.

"Some people have decided to go to court. After court orders, we will take appropriate measures," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raj Thackeray Maharashtra Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil
Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sajid
    Just for Winning Elections they divide society based on Religion
    1 day ago reply
