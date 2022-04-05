Mullaperiyar Dam case: Centre suggests supervisory committee continue as NDSA will take one year to function properly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central government on Tuesday said that the National Dam Safety Authority will take one full year to function properly.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appearing for the Central Water Commission suggested that the current supervisory committee should continue to function for the time being.

The top court while agreeing to it said that a temporary working structure can be established.

Justice AM Khanwilkar said that the supervisory committee can be strengthened by giving the powers under the Dam Safety Act, 2021. The top court is hearing several pleas over safety concerns about the 126 years old dam which has been a longstanding dispute between the two states.

"Since you are suggesting supervisory committee will continue to function the authority under the Act. It will be the working arrangement and until such time we can do this. We will say that the supervisory committee will follow all functions. This is a very delicate situation. This is the way forward. The central government can be asked that all facilities will be given to this committee," he added.

The court said that they will be given directions to this effect soon. The matter would now be heard on April 7.

Last week, The Central government was asked to file a note explaining the establishment and scope of authority of the National Dam Safety Authority under the Dam Safety Act, 2021.

The top court had asked about this when it was informed by the counsel representing the Central Water Commission about the Dam Safety Act, 2021 suggesting its helpfulness in solving the longstanding dispute between the states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the Mullaperiyar dam.

It was told that the Act provides for surveillance, inspection, operation, and maintenance of the specified dam for prevention of dam failure related disasters and to provide for an institutional mechanism to ensure their safe functioning and for matters connected to it.

The Mullaperiyar dam was built in 1895 on the Periyar river in Kerala's Idukki district.



“Dam Safety Act 2021 under this scheme the authority has been notified. This might solve the issue.This mandate will take care of larger issues. The National Dam Safety Authority would be responsible for this dam. This act came into force on 30 December 2021.” Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati had said last week.

On March 24, the top court had suggested to the two states that issues regarding structural safety of the 126-year-old Dam can be left to be dealt with by the supervisory committee which can be strengthened.

The top court had observed that the issue raised by Kerala, which has said that the process for setting up a new dam in the downstream reaches of the existing dam should start, can be debated, discussed and resolved by the supervisory committee which can make its recommendation on this.