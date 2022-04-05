STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCP chief Sharad Pawar hosts dinner for Maharashtra MLAs, Nitin Gadkari also in attendance

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, parliamentarians and legislators from Maharashtra were present at Sharad Pawar's 6, Janpath residence.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At a time when political opponents are at loggerheads in Maharashtra, leaders of all parties, including the BJP, spent the evening on Tuesday together over dinner at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

The dinner meeting happened on a day when Enforcement Directorate attached properties of Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and senior Shiv Sena leader in connection with an investigation into an alleged land scam involving redevelopment of a chawl.

Maharashtra legislators are in the national capital to attend a two-day orientation program organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Earlier, the MLAs from Maharashtra also met Raut at his residence over tea.

