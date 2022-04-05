STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No one can erase my name from Nagpur-Mumbai expressway project, says Fadnavis

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, he said the Shiv Sena can try as much as it can to take credit for the project but it would be in vain.

Published: 05th April 2022 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said nobody can erase his name from the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Super Expressway, which he claimed was his idea.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the Shiv Sena can try as much as it can to take credit for the project but it would be in vain.

"My name cannot be erased from this project. I had the idea and concept of this expressway in my mind for the past 20 years. When the people of Maharashtra gave me the opportunity to become chief minister, I executed it," he said.

"But I am happy today that people who had once opposed the project are now getting impatient to inaugurate it," the senior BJP leader added.

He, however, added that the expressway should be inaugurated after all pending works are completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis BJP Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Super Expressway
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp