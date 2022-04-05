STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually address BJP workers

Earlier at a meeting, the PM had asked all the MPs to reach out to the poor people  in their constituencies and  highlighting the schemes launched by the central government.

Published: 05th April 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a week-long nationwide range of activities to highlight the Modi government works on the occasion of the party’s 42nd foundation day scheduled on April 6. 

The activities on the foundation day will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address to the party workers in which he is supposed to be asking the party workers to reach out to the poor people of SC, ST and other extremely backward communities living in rural areas.

“The celebrations, starting on the day of party’s foundation day on April 6, will conclude on April 14 — the birthday of BR Ambedkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers through a virtual platform,” said BJP’s national media in-charge Anil Baluni.

Earlier at a meeting, the PM had asked all the MPs to reach out to the poor people  in their constituencies and  highlighting the schemes launched by the central government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp