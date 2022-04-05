Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually address BJP workers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chalked out a week-long nationwide range of activities to highlight the Modi government works on the occasion of the party’s 42nd foundation day scheduled on April 6.

The activities on the foundation day will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual address to the party workers in which he is supposed to be asking the party workers to reach out to the poor people of SC, ST and other extremely backward communities living in rural areas.

“The celebrations, starting on the day of party’s foundation day on April 6, will conclude on April 14 — the birthday of BR Ambedkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the party workers through a virtual platform,” said BJP’s national media in-charge Anil Baluni.

Earlier at a meeting, the PM had asked all the MPs to reach out to the poor people in their constituencies and highlighting the schemes launched by the central government.