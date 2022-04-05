STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rifle attack on Khan brothers in Bihar's Siwan, one killed

The incident is stated to be a fallout from the election to the 24 seats of the legislative council held on Monday.

Published: 05th April 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: One person was killed and another seriously injured when a gang of armed criminals opened fire with AK-47 assault rifles in Bihar's Siwan district late on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident is stated to be a fallout from the election to the 24 seats of the legislative council held on Monday. The incident took place at Mahual village when Raeesh Khan was returning home.

Sources said that the Khan brothers, stated to be arch-rival of former Siwan MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, were the target of the assailants, who fired at least 150 rounds, leaving one person dead and another injured.

The injured, a supporter of Raeesh Khan, was rushed to a local hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

Senior police officials rushed to the spot and inquired about the incident.

The attack on Raeesh Khan is likely to fuel the old rivalry between Shahabuddin and the Khan brothers.

Raeesh Khan's father Kamruddin was held captive allegedly by Shahabuddin's henchmen during the assembly election in 2005. Kamruddin was contesting the election from the Raghunathpur assembly constituency. He was let off by the captors without causing any physical harm to him.

Tension has gripped the area following Monday's incident.

