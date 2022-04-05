STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rs 2,616 crore transferred to over 46 lakh farmers in Bengal under PM-KISAN scheme

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has taken all the necessary steps to implement the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana in all states/UTs.

Published: 05th April 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre has so far transferred Rs 2,616 crore to over 46 lakh eligible farmers in West Bengal under the PM-KISAN scheme, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the government has taken all the necessary steps to implement the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana in all states/Union Territories, including West Bengal.

He informed that there is no state-wise allocation of funds under PM-KISAN scheme.

The funds under the scheme are transferred via direct benefit transfer mode into the bank accounts of beneficiaries who are enrolled after due verification by states/UTs.

"So far, as on March 23, 2022, a total of 46,18,934 eligible farmers of West Bengal have been benefitted under PM-KISAN, and funds amounting to Rs 2,616.14 crore have been transferred to them through various installments," Tomar said.

Under PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, which is payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM-KISAN scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi
India Matters
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)
DCW asks Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to take action against author of book for 'glorifying dowry system'
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Modi government orders blocking of 18 Indian, four Pakistani YouTube-based news channels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp