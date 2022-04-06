BJP’s foreign outreach plan on foundation day

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As part of the party’s campaign to reach out to foreign countries, BJP president JP Nadda will interact with diplomats of 13 countries in the national capital on the party’s foundation day, which is today. Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of foreign affairs department of BJP, said this first-of-its-kind programme called ‘Know the BJP’ is being launched for ‘overseas audiences’ to make them aware about the party, its history, functioning and activities.

The ambassadors and heads of missions of 13 countries — diplomats of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation), Europe and East Asian nations — will participate in the programme to be held at the BJP headquarters. The party plans to hold similar events with diplomats of other countries in future.

The group will be introduced to BJP, its history and briefed about the activities of the party through Nadda’s speech and a short documentary film on its journey from 1980, said Chauthaiwale. The BJP is aiming to not only connect with the governments of these nations but also to begin party-to-party programmes subsequently. According to BJP leaders, a coffee table book on the rise of the saffron outfit and its activities from the Jan Sangh days till pre-Covid period will be presented to the delegation. The party has also planned events like observing a ‘social justice fortnight’.