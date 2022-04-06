STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress raises instances of hate speech against minorities in Rajya Sabha

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the issue to be raised under rule 267 and even ordered expunging from records the references to the alleged call by the priest.

Published: 06th April 2022 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand

Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The opposition Congress on Wednesday raised in the Rajya Sabha increased instances of hate speeches against minorities in the country, including controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand's call to Hindus to take up arms.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow the issue to be raised under rule 267 and even ordered expunging from records the references to the alleged call by the priest for the killing of a particular minority community.

ALSO READ: Hate speech against Muslims again by Yati; mediapersons roughed up

"This shall not go on record. No community name will go on record," Naidu ruled on Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge seeking to raise the issue through a notice under rule 267 which calls for suspension of the business of the day to take up the issue being raised.

Kharge said he has given notice under rule 267 about instances of hate speech against minorities in the country and alleged harassment of journalists of certain online media outlets.

Swamijis are giving instigating speeches from Haridwar to Delhi, he said in an oblique reference to Narsinghanand's speeches.

"On Sunday, one Swami said that all... (community name expunged on Naidu's order) should be butchered."

Naidu said, "We should not quote his words if he has uttered a meaningless word. Again raising in the House and then having a discussion on who spoke what. That is not going to solve the problem. I have not allowed it."

"Nobody should indulge in hate speech against any community, minority, or majority. Communities should not be taken nobody should make any speech against anybody."

Yati Narsinghanand, the controversial head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, sparked yet another row on Sunday with his comment exhorting Hindus to take up arms to "fight for their existence".

Earlier, Naidu said he has not allowed notices by Kharge and Sushmita Dev, both of the Congress and Luizinho Joaquim Faleiro and Mohd.

Nadimul Haque, both of TMC, under rule 267 on issues of rising prices and instances of hate speeches.

"They do not come under the purview of 267," he said, adding, "Even if you give notices every day, if it is not worth to be taken up under that rule, I will not do it."

