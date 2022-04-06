STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh discharged from JJ hospital

Anil Deshmukh, who is in CBI custody in a corruption case, was shifted to the hospital from Arthur Road Jail on Saturday after he complained of shoulder pain.

Published: 06th April 2022

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who was admitted to the orthopaedic ward of state-run JJ Hospital here, was discharged on Tuesday, hospital sources said.

Deshmukh (71), who is in CBI custody in a corruption case, was shifted to the hospital from Arthur Road Jail on Saturday after he complained of shoulder pain, they said.

"He was discharged in the afternoon. But he could leave the hospital only in the evening after all related procedures were completed," the sources said.

The former minister and NCP leader was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November last year in connection with a money laundering case.

Last week, a Mumbai court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take his custody in a separate corruption case.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in the city.

Deshmukh denied the allegations, but resigned from the state cabinet in April last year after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to register a case against him.

