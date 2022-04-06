Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Congress launches 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' from Sabarmati Ashram

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: To showcase the role played by the Congress party in India's freedom struggle and its contribution to nation-building after independence, Congress on Wednesday launched the 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' from Gandhi Ashram in Gujarat to commemorate 75 years of independence. It is also believed to be the beginning of the party's campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said as the country is celebrating 75 years of India's independence, our party leader Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi decided to organize a yatra to "make our new generation aware of the sacrifices made by our leaders in achieving independence from the British Raj. The yatra will pass through four states before culminating at Raj Ghat in Delhi on June 1."

On this occasion, Congress in charge Raghu Sharma said that in the next ten days, a 1,200 km padayatra will be taken out in five districts of Gujarat. As Mahatma Gandhi started all the major activities for the attainment of independence from Sabarmati Ashram, we also started from here.

Raghu Sharma said that the Yatra will pass through five districts of Gujarat in the next ten days before entering Rajasthan and it will pass through Haryana before culminating at Raj Ghat. This journey will be completed in 42 days.

Seva Dal Chief Lalji Desai said, “after 75 years, there seems to be a need for another Satyagraha fight in this country. Because the country feels threatened by communal forces which have become a threat to democracy. To bring peace and communal harmony to the country we started Padyatra, At least 100 volunteers will be present during the padayatra. More members and supporters will join the yatra as it passes through four states over the next two months."

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee President Jagdish Thakore said that Congress is committed to facing the threat against national harmony and communal sincerity by safeguarding secularism.

Traditional performances by local artists and cultural programs including programs like "Ek Sham Shahido Ke Naam", dedicated to martyrs who died while protecting the country will be organized over the next ten days at the spots where the yatra will halt for the night in Gujarat.

Gujarat is considered a stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Assembly elections are due in Gujarat at the end of the year, Congress is out of power in the state for the last nearly 3 decades. Congress is putting its full force into this election and is making every effort to woo the voters.